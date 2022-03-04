The Next Jeopardy Or Wordle? Netflix Launching Daily Trivia Game

Fans of Wordle or those who miss the daily live trivia app HQ Trivia might want to hear about the potential next hit daily game. This time the game is coming from an unexpected media company.

What Happened: Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is launching a new daily show called "Trivia Quest." The show will begin airing on the streaming platform on April 1.

“Trivia Quest” features 24 daily questions. Netflix is licensing the game “Trivia Crack” from etermax to help develop the game. Twelve of the questions will be easy and 12 will be hard.

Categories on “Trivia Quest” include science, art, entertainment, sports, geography and history. Players will earn points while competing in a game with the ability to go back and correctly answer questions and get more points.

The show will feature 30 initial episodes with one being released each day.

Why It’s Important: Netflix has experimented with interactive content before with its “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” which was called a breakthrough moment four years ago.

Bringing trivia into the interactive fold for Netflix could be a wise decision given the past history of trivia and puzzle games.

Wordle has gone viral as a daily game capturing people’s attention every day. The game was acquired by New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT), which has seen engagement on its website increase as people come to play the game.

HQ Trivia was one of the top downloaded games at its peak. The game, which launched in 2017, offered a free live trivia game featuring 12 multiple-choice questions. Those contestants who got every question right split cash prizes.

Similar to Netflix’s push into the video game sector, the launch of a daily trivia game could serve a couple of purposes. The game could help boost overall subscribers, helping overall revenue, and the move could help Netflix with churn.

Netflix announced a price increase earlier this year. The company is now providing shows and movies, video games and an upcoming trivia game for users for the one low monthly price.

Netflix ended the recently reported quarter with 222 million subscribers.

Competition has also increased with media companies launching their own streaming platforms and spending billions of dollars on acquiring and creating their own content.

Netflix has had success with several shows going viral including “Tiger King,” “Ozark” and “Squid Game.” If “Trivia Quest” can go viral and be highly engaging like Wordle and HQ Trivia, it could help increase several areas for Netflix.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix