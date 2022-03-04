Why Is Disney CEO Bob Chapek Silent On Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Controversy?

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek is generating critical attention for his conspicuous public silence on Florida’s proposed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bans the discussion of sexuality and gender identity in the state’s schools until after the third grade.

What Happened: Chapek’s predecessor Bob Iger came out against the bill on Feb. 25 when it passed in the Florida House of Representatives. Iger voiced his support of President Joe Biden's denunciation of the legislation as a “hateful bill” by tweeting “I’m with the President on this!”

Chapek has offered no public opinion on the matter. The Hollywood Reporter, citing an unnamed “knowledgeable source,” stated that Chapek doesn't want to steer the company “into issues he deems irrelevant to the company and its businesses.”

Instead, Chapek is addressing the matter through internal channels. On Wednesday, Disney’s Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton sent an internal memo citing the “deeply troubling and heartbreaking” developments regarding the legislation in announcing that Chapek sought “to meet with leaders in our company’s LGBTQ+ community to discuss how Disney can best support these important and valued employees and cast members.”

Geoff Morrell, Chapek’s chief of staff and a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs in the George W. Bush administration, told the Hollywood Reporter Chapek isn't one for public political statements.

“Whatever Bob’s personal politics are, he’s not an activist and does not bring any partisan agenda to work,” Morrell said. “He sees himself first and foremost as the custodian of a unifying brand that for nearly a century has been bringing people together, and he is determined that Disney remain a place where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.”

What's Next: Disney is one of Florida’s largest and most prominent employers, with a 77,000-person workforce. The company is also an active participant in state politics, although it doesn’t appear to play favorites based on partisan views. The Orlando Sentinel reported Disney made campaign contributions to both the legislator supporters and opponents of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Disney has a long record of supporting the LGBTQ community. The company has offered benefits to partners of its LGBTQ employees since 1996 and has offered financial support to LGBTQ+ nonprofits including the Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD and Outfest.

And while the company recently made headlines for its incursion into global affairs — it was the first Hollywood company to withdraw films from Russian cinemas after the invasion of Ukraine — Morrell added that Chapek’s take on the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy is to show that “the best way we can help create a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create and the diverse community organizations we support.”

The Florida bill is expected to pass the State Senate and be signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photo: Disneyland Rainbow Pride Gay Days Love Mickey Mouse Ears Hat, courtesy of Disney