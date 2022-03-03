Disney+ To Offer First Dutch Drama In Effort To Expand European Audience

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has announced the addition of “Nemesis” as the first Dutch production for streaming on Disney+.

What Happened: According to a Variety report, the eight-part series is based on a novel by Simon de Waal and focuses on a female public prosecutor who hunts down an international crime ring following the murder of a witness in her home.

“Nemesis” will be produced by Netherlands-based company Pupkin and is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

Why It Happened: While Disney+ has heavily promoted its efforts to expand across the Asia-Pacific market, it is also seeking to strengthen its presence in Europe where Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have more subscribers. While U.S. viewers will be able to enjoy “Nemesis,” the company admitted its presence is primarily being aimed at European audiences.

“With the Disney+ series ‘Nemesis,’ Pupkin is taking a major new step in realizing its ambitions: high-quality and high-profile Dutch spoken drama that can compete with the major titles of other European countries,” said Mascha van Erven, director of local original productions at Disney+ Benelux. “A universal story about the weakening of trust in government, which at the same time could only be made in this way in the Netherlands.”