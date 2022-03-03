 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney+ To Offer First Dutch Drama In Effort To Expand European Audience
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2022 10:58am   Comments
Share:
Disney+ To Offer First Dutch Drama In Effort To Expand European Audience

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has announced the addition of “Nemesis” as the first Dutch production for streaming on Disney+.

What Happened: According to a Variety report, the eight-part series is based on a novel by Simon de Waal and focuses on a female public prosecutor who hunts down an international crime ring following the murder of a witness in her home.

“Nemesis” will be produced by Netherlands-based company Pupkin and is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

Related Link: Apple TV+ Orders Series Based On 1927 Sci-Fi Classic 'Metropolis'

Why It Happened: While Disney+ has heavily promoted its efforts to expand across the Asia-Pacific market, it is also seeking to strengthen its presence in Europe where Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have more subscribers. While U.S. viewers will be able to enjoy “Nemesis,” the company admitted its presence is primarily being aimed at European audiences.

“With the Disney+ series ‘Nemesis,’ Pupkin is taking a major new step in realizing its ambitions: high-quality and high-profile Dutch spoken drama that can compete with the major titles of other European countries,” said Mascha van Erven, director of local original productions at Disney+ Benelux. “A universal story about the weakening of trust in government, which at the same time could only be made in this way in the Netherlands.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Cathie Wood Trims Ark Disney Stake By 58% On Wednesday
The Companies Pulling Their Business From Russia After The Ukraine Invasion
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DIS
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Crawford On What's Next For Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In February: SPY, Tesla, Nvidia (And A Crypto Hits Top 20)
Josh Brown Books Profit On Meta Trade: Which 'Falling Knife' Will He Try To Catch Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Disney+ Disney+ Benelux Mascha van ErvenEntertainment News Global Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com