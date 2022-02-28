Disney Removes Films From Russian Theaters, A First For Hollywood

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has announced the removal of its films from theatrical release in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: The company, which is the first Hollywood studio to boycott Russia following its attack on neighboring Ukraine, issued an unattributed corporate statement announcing its decision.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” the company said. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

“Turning Red” was slated to open in Russian theaters this week under the title “I Blush.” The film is not being theatrically released in the U.S., but instead is going straight to streaming via Disney+.

Why It Matters: As reported last week on Benzinga, the Hollywood studios were keeping their films in Russian theatrical release despite the occurrences in Ukraine. “The Batman” from AT&T’s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. is scheduled to open in Russia on March 2, two days before its U.S. release.

Disney also had “Death on the Nile” in Russian release, which will now be removed. Other U.S. films still playing include “Uncharted” from Sony Pictures (NYSE: SONY) and Paramount’s (NASDAQ: PARAA) 50th anniversary re-release of the Academy Award-winning classic “The Godfather.”

Photo: "Turning Red," courtesy of Disney