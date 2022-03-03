10 Things That Are Surprisingly Cheaper Than A Barrel Of Crude Oil Right Now

Oil prices continue to rise, spiking through $112 on Wednesday as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For a little context, the last time black gold was this expensive was 2014.

Picture yourself in 2014. Do you remember the following?

Seth Rogan and James Franco almost start a war with North Korea over “The Interview.”

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 6 released

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared

Russia annexed Crimea

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) launched

For some jaw-dropping comparisons, check out what you can do with $112 right now.

Five table dances at a strip club, or two private dances

A full year of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Five flocks of ducks from Heifer International

A 10-square-foot plot of land in Scotland

One pound of Wagyu beef

Surprisingly, a single empty oil barrel from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Three one-day passes to Six Flags

37 packs of premium pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets

Eight Donald Trump Chia Pets

Chia Pets Two pairs of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)

Photo courtesy of Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia.