 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Things That Are Surprisingly Cheaper Than A Barrel Of Crude Oil Right Now
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
10 Things That Are Surprisingly Cheaper Than A Barrel Of Crude Oil Right Now

Oil prices continue to rise, spiking through $112 on Wednesday as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

For a little context, the last time black gold was this expensive was 2014. 

Picture yourself in 2014. Do you remember the following?

  • Seth Rogan and James Franco almost start a war with North Korea over “The Interview.”
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 6 released
  • Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared 
  • Russia annexed Crimea 
  • Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) launched 

For some jaw-dropping comparisons, check out what you can do with $112 right now.

  • Five table dances at a strip club, or two private dances 
  • A full year of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX
  • Five flocks of ducks from Heifer International 
  • A 10-square-foot plot of land in Scotland
  • One pound of Wagyu beef
  • Surprisingly, a single empty oil barrel from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN
  • Three one-day passes to Six Flags 
  • 37 packs of premium pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets
  • Eight Donald Trump Chia Pets
  • Two pairs of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX

Photo courtesy of Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Lidar, Cameras, Action: Not All Cars See The Same
Apple Analyst: Russian Sales Ban Signals Industrywide Trend
Lawmakers Question Apple, FBI Over NSO Group Spyware
A Bullish Sign For Apple, Meta Platforms And PayPal Stocks: What The Charts Are Saying
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: OilEntertainment General Best of Benzinga