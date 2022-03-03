10 Things That Are Surprisingly Cheaper Than A Barrel Of Crude Oil Right Now
Oil prices continue to rise, spiking through $112 on Wednesday as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
For a little context, the last time black gold was this expensive was 2014.
Picture yourself in 2014. Do you remember the following?
- Seth Rogan and James Franco almost start a war with North Korea over “The Interview.”
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 6 released
- Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared
- Russia annexed Crimea
- Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) launched
For some jaw-dropping comparisons, check out what you can do with $112 right now.
- Five table dances at a strip club, or two private dances
- A full year of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)
- Five flocks of ducks from Heifer International
- A 10-square-foot plot of land in Scotland
- One pound of Wagyu beef
- Surprisingly, a single empty oil barrel from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- Three one-day passes to Six Flags
- 37 packs of premium pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets
- Eight Donald Trump Chia Pets
- Two pairs of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)
