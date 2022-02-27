Will Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix Or Google Stock Grow The Most By 2023?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

What Are FAANG Stocks?

The term FAANG stocks refers to five of the most popular tech stocks traded on the NASDAQ.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on tech stock investing: Which FAANG stock will grow the most by 2023?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Which FAANG Stock Will Grow The Most?

About 39.6% of traders and investors believe Meta Platforms shares will grow the most by the end of 2022, relative to its FAANG counterparts. It’s no secret Meta shares are trading lower by 37.8% to $210.48 on a year-to-date basis. Meta was hammered following fourth-quarter earnings earlier in February, the tech giant reported EPS of $3.67 which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.84.

21.5% of traders thought Apple would gain the most by 2023. They didn't see as much upside with Alphabet and Microsoft, with both stocks garnering 14.2% and 12.8% of investors' support, respectively.

Respondents were the most skeptical of Netflix’s long-term growth, with 11.9% of readers saying Netflix would gain the most in the coming years. Netflix shares are lower by 34.6% at $390.80 on a year-to-date basis.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.