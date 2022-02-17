If You Invested $1,000 In Nvidia At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Founded in 1993, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the leading technology companies. Here's a look at how shares have performed since the 1999 IPO.

What Happened: Now a “blue-chip” technology company, Nvidia has evolved over time to become a leader in several areas of the market.

In 1999, the company invented the GPU (graphics processing unit), now a staple in the computer and gaming markets.

Over the years, Nvidia signed partnerships with companies such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) to place Nvidia units inside gaming consoles.

The company continues to innovate and shows no signs of slowing down, which is part of the reason why shares have increased significantly in value and the company is now worth over $600 billion.

Investors who saw the early signs of success for Nvidia have been pleasantly rewarded.

Related Link: Benzinga Asks: Which Company Could Join The $1 Trillion Market Cap Club Next?

Investing $1000 In NVDA: Nvidia held its IPO on Jan. 22, 1999, with shares offered at $12 each. A $1,000 investment would have been able to buy 83.33 shares.

Since the IPO, Nvidia has had several stock splits that have increased the number of shares held by existing shareholders. The stock had 2:1 splits in 2000, 2001 and 2006, a 3:2 split in 2007 and a 4:1 split in 2021.

The 83.33 shares would total 3,999.84 after the stock splits.

Based on a share price of $264.95 at the time of writing, the $1,000 investment in Nvidia at the time of its IPO would now be worth $1,059,757.61.

Investing $1,000 in Nvidia at its IPO would have created some millionaires, assuming they held onto shares for that long.

NVDA Price Action: Shares have traded between $115.66 and $346.47 over the last 52 weeks. Shares are up nearly 800% in the last five years and up more than 5,800% in the last 10 years, rewarding recent investors as well.

Shares are down 17% year-to-date.