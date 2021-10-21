 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Beauty Product Store Has A Better One-Year Return Than Facebook, Apple, Disney And Paypal

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 11:56am   Comments
Share:
This Beauty Product Store Has A Better One-Year Return Than Facebook, Apple, Disney And Paypal

With more and more people going out as COVID-19 cases drop and vaccination rates rise, customers are emptying their pockets at beauty supply stores for makeup, hair care products and more. 

That is great news for investors of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), an international supplier of all kinds of beauty products. 

Let’s take a look at how Sally’s one-year return compares to some big-name stocks. 

From October 2020 to the present day:

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock is up from $213.07 to $246.78 for a return of about 15.82%.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) stock is up from $278.73 to $340.55 for a return of about 22.18%. 

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is up from $116.87 to $149.34 for a return of about 27.78%.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) stock is up from $126.63 to $171.22 for a return of about 35.21%. 

And finally … Sally’s Beauty stock is up from $9.15 to $16.13 for a return of about 76.39%.

Photo: Damir Spanic via Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBH)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BeautyEducation Small Cap Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com