This Beauty Product Store Has A Better One-Year Return Than Facebook, Apple, Disney And Paypal
With more and more people going out as COVID-19 cases drop and vaccination rates rise, customers are emptying their pockets at beauty supply stores for makeup, hair care products and more.
That is great news for investors of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), an international supplier of all kinds of beauty products.
Let’s take a look at how Sally’s one-year return compares to some big-name stocks.
From October 2020 to the present day:
Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock is up from $213.07 to $246.78 for a return of about 15.82%.
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) stock is up from $278.73 to $340.55 for a return of about 22.18%.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is up from $116.87 to $149.34 for a return of about 27.78%.
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) stock is up from $126.63 to $171.22 for a return of about 35.21%.
And finally … Sally’s Beauty stock is up from $9.15 to $16.13 for a return of about 76.39%.
