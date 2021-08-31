 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Department Store Has A Better 1-Year Return Than AMD, Nvidia, Disney and Microsoft

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
This Department Store Has A Better 1-Year Return Than AMD, Nvidia, Disney and Microsoft

Department and retail stores got crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with consumers relying heavily on e-commerce sites as opposed to brick and mortar stores. 

Recently, customers have been rushing back to department stores and malls. Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M), one of the largest department stores in the U.S., has benefited from this resurgence with its stock skyrocketing more than 200% this year. 

Since August of last year, Macy’s stock’s one-year return has outpaced tech giants Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Here’s how the returns break down from August 2020 to present: 

AMD is up from $90.82 a share to $110.70 for a return of 21.89%. 

Microsoft is up from $235.53 a share to $304.17 for a return of 34.87%

Disney is up from $131.87 a share to $181.81 for a return of 37.87%. 

NVIDIA is up from $133.75 a share to $224.41 for a return of 67.79%. 

And finally … Macy’s is up from $6.97 a share to $22.50 for a return of 222.88%! 

Image by gonghuimin468 from Pixabay 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Disney To Open More Than 160 Mini-Shops Within Target Stores
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Macy's, Romeo Power Or Royal Caribbean?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Department Store retailEducation Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com