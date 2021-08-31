This Department Store Has A Better 1-Year Return Than AMD, Nvidia, Disney and Microsoft

Department and retail stores got crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with consumers relying heavily on e-commerce sites as opposed to brick and mortar stores.

Recently, customers have been rushing back to department stores and malls. Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M), one of the largest department stores in the U.S., has benefited from this resurgence with its stock skyrocketing more than 200% this year.

Since August of last year, Macy’s stock’s one-year return has outpaced tech giants Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Here’s how the returns break down from August 2020 to present:

AMD is up from $90.82 a share to $110.70 for a return of 21.89%.

Microsoft is up from $235.53 a share to $304.17 for a return of 34.87%

Disney is up from $131.87 a share to $181.81 for a return of 37.87%.

NVIDIA is up from $133.75 a share to $224.41 for a return of 67.79%.

And finally … Macy’s is up from $6.97 a share to $22.50 for a return of 222.88%!