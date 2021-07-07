 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1,000 In Apple When Warren Buffett Bought In, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 07, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1,000 In Apple When Warren Buffett Bought In, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most successful value investors of all-time shocked investors with the purchase of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in 2016.

The investment made by Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) has done quite well for the "Oracle of Omaha."

What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway unveiled a 9.8 million first-quarter purchase of Apple shares on May 16, 2016. The stake was done at an average price of $27.25 and represented around $1.1 billion.

Buffett has since trimmed the stake in Apple, but it remains the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

Related Link: 5 Warren Buffett Held Stocks To Watch In Second Half Of 2021 

Investing $1,000 With Buffett: An investor who chose May 16, 2016, the Berkshire Hathaway filing date, to buy a stake in Apple has done quite well.

Shares of Apple traded between $22.91 and $23.85 on May 16, 2016. An investment of $1,000 at the day’s high could have bought 10.48 shares of Apple.

A 4:1 stock split by Apple on Aug. 28, 2020 makes the 10.48 shares of Apple 41.92 shares. Those 41.92 shares of Apple would be valued at $5,954.74 based on a share price of $142.05 for Apple.

APPL Price Action: Apple's last closed at $142.02 per share. Apple shares have traded between $89.15 and $145.09 over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrates the 1 billionth iPhone sold, September 2016.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Fed Minutes In Focus
Apple Looks To Buy Reese Witherspoon's Media Company Hello Sunshine: Report
Clover Health Tops WallStreetBets-Interest Chart Today; GameStop, AMC Also In Spotlight
'iOS Is A Complete Monopoly': Chamath Palihapitiya Rallies For Apple Changes On 'All-In Podcast'
What We Know About Apple's Next iPhone
Where Apple Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Oracle of Omaha Technology Stocks Warren BuffettEducation Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com