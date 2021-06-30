If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the best-performing technology stocks of all time is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

What Happened: Microsoft joined Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) as the second company to have a market capitalization of $2 trillion, which it recently passed.

The company, led by CEO Satya Nadella, had a strong 2021 with shares up almost 20% in the first half of the year. That gain comes as shares are up over 600% since Nadella became the third CEO in Microsoft history.

Related Link: Microsoft Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Sees Azure Revenue Up 50%

The Microsoft IPO: Microsoft went public on March 13, 1986, with an IPO price of $21. Over 2.5 million shares were traded on the company’s IPO day. Shares of Microsoft closed the day at $27.75.

If you invested $1,000 in Microsoft at the IPO price of $21, you could have bought 47.6 shares.

Shares of Microsoft went through a series of stock splits that included 2:1 stock splits in 1987 and 1990. Those splits were followed by 3:2 stock splits in 1991 and 1992. Microsoft shares split 2:1 again in 1994, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2003.

Those 47.6 shares of Microsoft have become 13,708.80 shares over the course of 35 years.

The $1,000 investment has now turned into $3,683,965 based on Microsoft’s current share price of $268.73.

Not a bad return for $1,000.