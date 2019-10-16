4 Ways To Reward Yourself For Grocery Shopping

Some days, it can be hard to motivate yourself to go grocery shopping. It might even seem easier to pick up food on the way home or call up your favorite restaurant for delivery than buy and prep food on your own. That can get expensive fast, so it's always a better idea to go grocery shopping every week.

For those who need a good family planning credit card or something that rewards you for grocery shopping, here are a few of the best options to help motivate you to go grocery shopping. If going to the store is out of the question, try a grocery delivery service.

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

This credit card from American Express (NYSE: AXP) is one of the best in the industry when it comes to grocery store rewards.

Cardholders get an astounding 6% back at all U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 a year. Other rewards include 6% cash back on some U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at gas stations, transportation costs like taxis, parking, tolls, and trains, and 1% back on all other purchases. If you spend at least $5,000 in groceries a year, you could get back $300 a year thanks to this card.

U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

The Cash + Visa Signature Card from U.S. Bank does things a little bit differently than other credit card companies. It has no annual fee and lets you select one unlimited 2% cash back category each quarter. If you want, you can choose grocery stores all year round, or switch it up. In addition, you get to pick two 5% cash back categories and you earn 1% back on all purchases.

Overall, the Cash+ Visa Signature Card is a great deal for those who want to save on groceries.

Costo Anywhere Visa Card by Citi

Are you brand loyal and love to get your groceries wholesale-style? If the answer is yes, then the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi (NYSE: C) might be a good option for you. It lets you earn 2% cash back on all products purchased at Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and its website, and you get 4% back on all Costco and other partner gas stations. You must be a Costco member to apply.

Whole Foods: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

If Whole Foods is more like your thing, and you already have an Amazon Prime membership, then this credit card might be the right deal for you.

All cardholders get 5% back at Whole Foods and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), as well as 2% back at drugstores, gas stations and restaurants. All other purchases are eligible for a 1% cash back. While there is no annual fee associated with the card, you must have an Amazon Prime membership, which has a yearly fee.