From great rewards to big sign-up bonuses, this month has some excellent credit card deals. Here are some of the best credit card deals for fall.

Discover It Balance Transfer

With no annual fee, The Discover It Balance Transfer card is a great option. Discover (NYSE: DFS) will match every dollar you earn with cash back at the end of your first year. You don’t have to sign up for this specific offer, because it comes automatically. Even better, there is no limit on how much you can get back.

With this card, you also get 5% cash back at different places that rotate each quarter. Your options might include gas stations, grocery stores, and Amazon.com (NYSE: AMZN). You also earn 1% cashback on all purchases.

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

When you sign up for this credit card from Capital One (NYSE: COF), you get a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 15 months. What sets this card apart is the very achievable cash bonus; when you spend $500 on purchases within the first three months of opening the account, you get a one-time $150 cash bonus.

This card is perfect for people who don’t spend tons of money on their credit card each month to still get a decent cash bonus. Credit card members also get unlimited 1.5% cashback on every purchase.

Blue Cash Preferred Card From American Express

Earn $250 in cashback once you spend $1,000 in purchases within the first three months of opening the account. While there is a $96 annual fee with this card from American Express (NYSE: AXP), you do get other perks like 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months, 6% cashback at US supermarkets and select streaming subscriptions, and 3% cashback at gas stations and transit options like taxis and rideshare.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

When you spend $4,000 within the first three months of opening the account, you get 60,000 bonus points that can become $750 in travel. You also earn two times points on travel and dining throughout the world, which helps you earn more points for traveling.

If you love to travel, this card, with a relatively low annual fee of $95, might be a good option for you this fall.

The Platinum Card From American Express

If you have a big purchase in the next couple of months, then you might want to consider applying for the Platinum Card from American Express. When you spend $5,000 in purchases during the first three months, you earn 60,000 in membership rewards and points that you can use to book flights with an airline or through American Express Travel.