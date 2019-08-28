Each football season, more and more Americans are cutting the cords and switching from traditional cable TV to streaming video sources. But as great as services like Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and YouTube can be, streaming can be problematic when it comes time to NFL football season.

Fortunately for football fans, there are now more options than ever to watch the NFL on from sources other than cable. Here are 13 ways to watch live NFL football this year, according to Kill the Cable Bill.

Over-The-Air Broadcasts

Take a step back in time and use a digital antenna to watch over-the-air NFL broadcasts in HD for free from networks CBS, FOX and NBC. The downside to this approach is that content is very limited, and the digital antenna, while cheap, is not free.

NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass is $99 for the whole NFL season, but the downside is that games are only available on-demand as replays. If you’re okay with no live content, NFL Game Pass is the easiest way to access every single NFL game this season.

Sling TV

Sling TV costs just $25 per month for its basic package of more than 30 channels, including ESPN. Users can also upgrade to higher tier subscriptions for access to more content.

HULU Live TV

HULU Live TV costs $45 per month and includes more than 60 channels, including NFL content on ESPN, FOX, CBS and NBC. Fans can also watch to see what type of bundles parent company Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) offers when it rolls out its Disney+ streaming service this fall.

fuboTV

Subscribers to fuboTV get more than 90 channels and tons of sports content, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBC, CBS and FOX. The downside is the service is pricey at $55 per month, and ESPN is not included.

Amazon Prime

One of the ways Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is attempting to differentiate its service from Netflix is by investing in live sports content. Content is extremely limited, but as part of their $119 annual subscription fee, Amazon Prime members get access to live streams of 11 NFL Thursday Night Football streams this season.

NFL On Twitch

For fans that want free access to games airing on Amazon Prime without a Prime subscription, the same 11 games will also be airing on Amazon subsidiary Twitch. You don’t even need an Amazon Prime subscription if you sign up for a free Twitch account.

NFL Mobile App

Like Amazon Prime, access to live NFL games on the NFL Mobile App will be extremely limited this season. However, you certainly can’t beat the price given the app is free to download and use.

NFL Yahoo Sports App

The NFL Yahoo Sports App also provides extremely limited access to live streaming NFL games. Like the NFL Mobile App, access is completely free.

PlayStation Vue

For fans that use the Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation to stream content, the $55 per-month PlatStation Vue package gets you access to more than 50 channels, including ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC and NFL Network. That bundle gets subscribers access to nearly every NFL game this season.

CBS All Access

For NFL fans on a budget that don’t want to deal with getting an antenna, CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) charges $5.99 per month for its all-access streaming service. In addition to all the NFL games CBS is hosting this season, subscribers get on-demand access to the entire CBS TV library as well.

NFL Sunday Ticket

At a price of $73.49 per month, NFL Sunday Ticket is the premium solution for the biggest NFL fans. Simply put, NFL Sunday Ticket provides live access to every single out-of-market Sunday NFL football game this season, but the catch is that you must live outside of a DIRECT TV service area.

AT&T TV NOW

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) charges $50 per month for its streaming TV service, which includes ESPN, FOX, NBC and more than 40 other channels in most areas. The downside is that fans will not have access to CBS or NFL Network.