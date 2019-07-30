4 Banks That Don't Charge Month Fees For Checking Accounts

If you’re looking into changing up your banking service, then one of the main things you want to avoid is monthly fees on your checking accounts. Services, such as MoneyLion, will let you keep your money in your account instead of racking up fees in maintenance bills. Keep reading to see our favorite banks that save your checking accounts from monthly fees.

MoneyLion

The larger the ATM network your online bank has, the less likely you are to encounter an ATM with fees. A favorite financial device for avoiding these pesky fees is MoneyLion, a free application for smartphones. With MoneyLion, your money stowed in your checking is insured to stay your money, with zero ATM fees, overdraft fees, or monthly service fees. MoneyLion is available through 55,000 fee-free ATMs across the globe, making them a reliable and efficient online banking service.

These ATMs can also be located through your mobile device, so you can stop wasting time figuring out which ATM’s will charge you a fee. Additionally, MoneyLion has a rewards system where any member can see Local Offers through the app, and get points for every dollar you spend.

Just search by keyword the type of store or restaurant you’re looking for, and the app will tell users which restaurants give you points. These points can later be redeemed for gift cards, saving you money and making your habits just that much more economical.

Capital One 360 Checking

We recommend this banking option if you’re looking to avoid fees and have access to many ATM’s nationwide. Capital One (NYSE: COF) 360 Checking is a free checking account with plenty of other perks including mobile banking, no overdraft fees, free debit cards, and over 39,000 ATMs nationwide.

Ally Bank Interest Checking

There are several online banks that offer a limited ATM fee reimbursement to make up for a limited ATM network. Ally Bank Interest Checking is very ATM fee-friendly, as they provide a $10 monthly reimbursement for fees charged at other ATMs nationwide. If you don’t take out cash very often, but don’t want to go out of your way to do so, or switch your online bank, this could be an ideal option for you. They also do not require a minimum balance to open an account.

The Investor Checking Account From Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) is a traditional bank, but has a mobile bank option as well, with mobile checking deposits compatible with Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google Pay (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NYSE: GOOGL). This bank offers no monthly fees, and no foreign transaction fees for using your debit card overseas, making it great for the frequent flyer. This gives you access to ATMs anywhere in the world, automatically reimbursing you for charges from outside banks worldwide. This account also comes with extra rewards such as automatic transfers to avoid overdrafts, making it a worthwhile investment for you.

These are just a few of our favorite banks that won’t charge you monthly accounts for checking accounts. We hope this is an economical guide to your banking services!

MoneyLion has entered into a compensation arrangement with Benzinga under which MoneyLion pays a fee for marketing and advertising services. MoneyLion does not have editorial control over the content of this material. MoneyLion does not adopt, endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of content posted by Benzinga, and such content does not represent the views of MoneyLion.