A Friday rally in blockchain-related stocks revealed enduring interest in the investment theme.

Between cryptocurrencies and the Internet of Things, a number of firms boast exposure to the trend. Here are nine opportunities traders are picking:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS)

The payment processing firm’s subsidiary, Masterpayment, specializes in cryptocurrencies and announced Tuesday its new role in the digital transactions of Bitstamp. The stock rests up nearly 16 percent on the news.

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX)

Since announcing plans for its BIGtoken initial coin offering in October, the digital marketing and data management platform is trading up 131 percent. A Monday update on the digital currency lent an extra 72-percent boost.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT)

Riot announced last week a strategic investment in Verady, a blockchain technology company, which inspired a 201-percent run in the stock. Formerly the biotech firm, Bioptix, Riot became a pure-play blockchain company in October and now engages in the theme through a partnership with Coinsquare and cryptocurrency investments.

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Overstock subsidiary, t0, announced last week its tZERO token sale to begin in December, prompting a 25-percent Overstock run. The parent launched Medici Ventures in 2014 to manage its investments in blockchain, including stakes in Factom, Ripio and a few blockchain-based startups.

Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC)

The trust spiked 7 percent Friday after announcing its distribution of bitcoin gold. Shares of the $1.86 billion trust now trade around $1,024, allowing investors to get in on bitcoin without paying the $8,200 pure-play price.

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA)

The IP licensing and commercialization firm lends secondary exposure to blockchain through its recently acquired cryptocurrency miner, Global Bit Ventures, and its purchased IP rights from other relevant players. The stock traded up 168 percent Friday on peer sympathy.

Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD)

China’s peer-to-peer lending platform is backed by the blockchain-exposed Ant Financial and partners with Ant’s Alipay. Qudian’s October IPO ranked the fourth largest of 2017, although the stock now trades down 55 percent on the threat of Chinese regulation.

Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX)

The internet services provider and IT firm recently unveiled its new voice assistant, which positions it to penetrate the Internet of Things and the blockchain sequences leveraged in related computing processes.

