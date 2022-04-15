Infographic: New Survey Shows Rising Consumer Interest In Buy Now, Pay Later Services

More than 60% of Americans are more interested in Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from Opy and 72Point.

Openpay Group Ltd OPY is an Australian BNPL company that is often referred to as Opy. Opy compiled the results of the survey into a handy infographic that allows readers to easily see how prevalent BNPL has become.

According to the survey, 71% of Americans who visit the dentist frequently said that they would be interested in using BNPL over traditional payment methods. This shows that Americans are willing to use BNPL for more mundane purchases and charges, not just a new car, furniture or TV.

In America, one of the most popular BNPL services is Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.

Affirm, through a partnership with Peloton Interactive Inc PTON, allows customers to purchase Peloton bikes through a monthly payment instead of paying for the bike upfront.

Another interesting tidbit from the infographic is that millennials are the most interested generation in BNPL. Additionally, the East Coast is more interested in BNPL than the West Coast.



Source: Opy.com