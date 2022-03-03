You Can Now Own A Piece Of The Famous LOVE Sculpture Through StartEngine Collectibles' Latest Offering

StartEngine is now offering fractional equity of the renowned Robert Indiana: LOVE sculpture. Investors can now own a share in the fine art offering, having the chance to diversify their portfolios with collectibles.

By removing entry hurdles like marketplace access, industry knowledge, procurement, storage, authentication and insurance for alternative assets, StartEngine aims to democratize investment options previously reserved for industry specialists and the wealthy.

On this note, the investment platform offers the popular Robert Indiana: LOVE sculpture colored in blue and red paint. The sculpture is made of polychrome aluminum, has a height of 18, measures 18 inches in width and is part of the Edition of 8. Furthermore, Owner’s Bonus Members have preferential access to the asset for the first seven days it is available.

The sculpture was brought to life by Robert Indiana in 1965, commissioned by the Museum of Modern Art in New York to make a Christmas card image. The artwork was an instant hit, propelling the artist's career to new highs and resulting in prints, paintings, banners, sculptures, rings, stamps and tapestries being manufactured in various color palettes.

The sculpture is noteworthy as some of the work's most well-known examples can be found in major cities worldwide. One such place is the corner of 55th Street and 6th Avenue in New York City.

The minimum investment required by StartEngine to join the funding campaign is $500.

Photo: Courtesy of StartEngine