Wish You Could Have Invested In Fidget Toys A Year Ago? This Startup's High-Tech Gadget May Be Your Second Chance

CubiOS, Inc. has designed the WOWCube Entertainment System, a pioneering immersive-reality console and gaming platform that allows users to engage with the digital world.

The company is raising capital through an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine in order to achieve its next level of growth and give investors an opportunity to buy equity shares during this early stage.

The Company

WOWCube Entertainment System by CubiOS, Inc. is a first-of-its-kind immersive reality console and gaming platform that allows users to engage with the online realm as if it were a physical object. CubiOS, Inc. is still in the early stages of development; however, it's the first handheld STEM.org-certified toy, featuring 24 screens, eight CPUs, eight speakers, a 6-axis gyro and 120 magnets. It's controlled by twisting, shaking and tilting the console, using all six sides.

This device is one of many high-tech commercial robotic toys and entertainment gaming platforms the company offers. CubiOS, Inc. is also developing revolutionary technologies and innovations and is growing the community around the WOWCube Entertainment System. So far, the startup has reached notable milestones, including raising approximately $330,000 from over 150 investors.

Investment Highlights

CubiOS, Inc. develops interactive game technology that users can employ to teach, entertain and release tension. The innovative WOWCube Entertainment System is a digital stress reliever that improves brain abilities, motor skills and three-dimensional thinking while also allowing users to meditate. This smart and educational toy can be connected with and used both physically and digitally by twisting, tilting, shaking and tapping.

Activating the user's spatial reasoning, the entire gadget's surface functions as a way to play virtual games in three dimensions. No matter how the cube is rotated, the innovative magnetic connectors allow the components to maintain excellent electrical contact and flawless data transfer between them. This feature enables data sharing and low-voltage power distribution across the system by transmitting data between independent modules on the fly.

CubiOS, Inc. plans to begin pre-sales in Q2 of 2022 and mass production later this year, using the $5 million goal to deliver the gadget on store shelves in time for the holiday season in 2022. The device has already been verified by STEM.org for its potential to stimulate and enhance beneficial cognitive and motor functions, although it is still in pre-production. Furthermore, the startup's cube companion apps are already available on Apple Inc’s. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple App Store and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Play; the company has also created its own app store and games, a software development kit and WOWStudio for third-party developers.

