New Offering For 95% Leased Downtown Orlando Office Portfolio

The real estate investment platform CrowdStreet has just launched a new offering for a Class A office portfolio in downtown Orlando, FL, with a target internal rate of return (IRR) of 14.8%.

The office portfolio consists of two standalone office buildings totaling approximately 187,000 square feet. The portfolio is approximately 95% leased to a diverse mix of local and national tenants with a weighted average lease term (WALT) of 4.6 years.

The sponsor recently executed a value-add capital improvement plan to one of the properties in the portfolio and is under contract to acquire the second. The properties benefit from the current stable cash flows and have a light value-add opportunity with nearly 8,000 square feet of vacancy to lease up.

Investment Highlights

Downtown Orlando has evolved into a true “Live, Work & Play'' environment with a nearly 70% population increase since 2000 and is home to several regional and corporate headquarters.

The Orlando MSA has also outpaced the national and state population growth rates and is expected to continue outpacing these rates for the next five years, with a projected growth of 11% by 2026.

The deal sponsor is committed to maintaining steady cash flow to investors throughout the investment term and has implemented a strategy of reserving cash upfront to pay out the 8% preferred return every quarter.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target IRR: 14.8%

Target equity multiple: 1.8x

Target annual cash yield: 8.6%

Target investment term: 5 years

View offering details on CrowdStreet

Deal Sponsor

The investment opportunity is being offered by Denholtz Properties, a privately-held, fully integrated real estate development, investment and management company. The company has a proven track record of value creation and success across a wide range of asset classes.

Denholtz Properties is a tenured sponsor on CrowdStreet with two successful fully realized investments.

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet