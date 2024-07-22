Oral Weight Loss Drugs Vs. Injections - Pills Are Promising Yet Challenging Frontier

Loading... Loading...

The race to develop oral weight loss medications is intensifying as companies like Roche Holdings AG RHHBY, Eli Lilly And Co LLY, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, and Pfizer Inc PFE strive to create alternatives to injectable drugs.

While these pills offer a promising solution in the fight against obesity, experts caution that they may not wholly replace injectable options.

Clinical trial data indicate that oral medications could match injectable drugs’ effectiveness and side effects. However, to mitigate side effects, they may require more frequent dosing or produce slightly less weight loss.

Forbes report noted that oral medications offer significant advantages over injectables, such as reduced manufacturing costs and eliminating the need for refrigeration.

Sun Kim, an endocrinologist at Stanford, pointed out that while some patients are comfortable with injector pens, others find injections daunting and would benefit from oral alternatives. However, the journey from development to market for these pills could take several years.

Novo Nordisk is leading the charge with Rybelsus, the only authorized oral GLP-1 drug. However, the Danish company faces production challenges and has delayed seeking regulatory approval for Rybelsus as a weight loss drug.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly and Pfizer are developing promising daily pills, orforglipron and danuglipron, and Roche is reporting encouraging results from early-stage trials of its candidates.

Environmental concerns also contribute to the shift toward oral medications. Injectable therapies like GLP-1 agonists generate significant medical waste, with each dose often requiring a separate pen.

GLP-1 agonists, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, have gained popularity for their effectiveness in weight loss by mimicking a hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. Progress is being made despite the challenge of formulating oral versions of peptide-based drugs.

Daniel Drucker, an endocrinologist at the University of Toronto, noted that while protein therapeutics like insulin are predominantly injectable, effective oral formulations are possible, as Novo’s Rybelsus demonstrated.

