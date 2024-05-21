Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegvoy and Zepbound Users - Nestlé Launches $5 Pizza For You

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, Nestlé SA NSRGF NSRGY unveiled Vital Pursuit, a new line of foods designed to complement GLP-1 weight loss medications and aid consumers focused on weight management.

This comes amid fears among investors that food companies could see their sales suffer significantly.

The food and drink processing conglomerate says the new line includes protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, and it is portioned to accommodate the reduced appetite of weight loss medication users.

This line also supports a balanced diet for anyone on a weight management journey, marking Nestlé’s first venture into food products tailored specifically for GLP-1 users.

GLP-1 medications significantly influence how Americans manage weight, presenting a growing market opportunity.

Wegvoy and Ozempic (semaglutide) from Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY Zepbound and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) have garnered tremendous fame as these “miracle” drugs have been shown to be effective at helping people lose weight by suppressing appetite.

According to the National Center of Health Statistics, nearly half of American adults attempt weight loss annually.

Moreover, in 2023, one in 60 adults was prescribed GLP-1 medications, with projections from the American Pharmacists Association indicating a rise in 2024.

J.P. Morgan Research forecasts that the number of GLP-1 users in the U.S. could reach 30 million by 2030, roughly 9% of the population.

Tom Moe, President of Nestlé USA Meals Division, noted that Nestlé aims to expand Vital Pursuit with more product formats as the market evolves.

Vital Pursuit will debut in Q4 with 12 SKUs, available at select retailers nationwide.

The product range includes frozen bowls with whole grains or protein pasta, sandwich melts, and pizzas, all priced at $4.99 and under.

These products are portioned for controlled eating and include essential nutrients like protein, vitamin A, potassium, calcium, or iron. Vital Pursuit also offers gluten-free and air-fryer-ready options for added convenience.

