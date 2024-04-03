Costco Long Known For Rotisserie Chicken And Hot Dogs Counters Junk Food With Weight Loss Plan To Help You Shed Those Extras

Loading... Loading...

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST has launched a weight management program to help its members in their weight loss journey. The program will provide access to popular weight loss medications from pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Co LLY and Novo Nordisk A/S NVO.

What Happened: Costco’s new weight loss initiative, in partnership with Sesame, a healthcare marketplace, will offer members a three-month clinical consultation and other services for $179, reported Fox Business.

The program will allow clinicians to prescribe medications such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound, which have gained popularity for their weight loss benefits.

Sesame CEO David Goldhill said, “We are witnessing important innovations in medically-supervised weight loss. Sesame's unique model allows us not only to make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable, but also to empower clinicians to create care plans that are specific to — and appropriate for — each individual patient.”

This expanded partnership follows an earlier collaboration between Costco and Sesame, which provided Costco members with discounted core healthcare services. The new program is available to members across all 50 states.

Why It Matters: The weight loss market has recently seen significant developments. Eli Lilly, for instance, has been facing heightened competition in the weight loss drug market, particularly with the launch of its own product, Zepbound. Despite this, the company has managed to maintain its strategic position and technical resilience, presenting an attractive investment opportunity.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has been under scrutiny for the high prices of its diabetes drug, Ozempic, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) considering hearings on the issue and seeking a meeting with the company's CEO to discuss reducing the drug's price.

Despite the controversies, the demand for weight loss drugs has increased, with Eli Lilly’s Zepbound overtaking Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy for the first time since its launch. A recent analysis also revealed that prolonged use of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy is linked to greater weight loss, indicating the potential for continued growth in the weight loss drug market.

Costco’s new program, offering access to these popular weight loss medications, is a significant addition to the evolving weight loss market. It provides its members with more accessible and affordable options for their weight management journey.

