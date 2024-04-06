President Biden's Campaign Hits Historic $90M Fundraising In March, Trump Left In Financial Dust

Loading... Loading...

The Joe Biden campaign on Saturday revealed an impressive fundraising achievement of $90 million for March, fueled by a significant NYC event and continued grassroots support.

By the end of the first quarter of 2024, the campaign amassed a total of $187 million in funds, reported The Hill.

As it heads into the second quarter, it boasts $192 million in cash, a record for a Democratic candidate at this stage of the election cycle.

Campaign officials stated that, thus far, 1.6 million individuals have contributed to the campaign, The Hill added.

The campaign’s fundraising outpaced that of former President Trump’s, whose operation raised approximately $66 million in March.

By the end of March, the combined funds of the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee, which unified after Trump became the presumptive nominee, amounted to $93.1 million.

“The money we are raising is historic, and it’s going to the critical work of building a winning operation, focused solely on the voters who will decide this election – offices across the country, staff in our battleground states, and a paid media program meeting voters where they are,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

“It’s a stark contrast to Trump’s cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees.”

In March, the Biden campaign achieved its highest-ever grassroots fundraising month, surpassing its own record for small-dollar donations for the fifth consecutive month.

In a single night, the president garnered $26 million during an event last week in New York City, alongside former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, The Hill added.

Additionally, the campaign raised $10 million in the 24-hour period surrounding the State of the Union address in early March.

The campaign’s cash advantage enabled the opening of over 100 field offices nationwide and the initiation of a $30 million ad campaign targeting pivotal battleground states, the report stated.

Photo: Shutterstock