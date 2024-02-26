Allergic Reaction Focused ARS Pharmaceuticals' Lead Candidate Shows Efficacy In Skin Disorder

Loading... Loading...

Monday, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc SPRY released efficacy results in its phase 2 inpatient chronic spontaneous urticaria study with neffy (epinephrine nasal spray), an investigational new drug.

The trial met its primary endpoints, with 1 mg and 2 mg neffy demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful changes from baseline in itch, hives, urticaria, and erythema scores as early as 5 minutes after dosing.

There was no meaningful difference in efficacy on patient-reported itch severity score, patient-reported hives severity score, investigator-related extent of urticaria, or investigator-related erythema score between 1 mg and 2 mg neffy doses, indicating that the 1 mg dose may be sufficient to activate the beta-2 adrenergic receptors responsible for stopping the mast cell degranulation and allergic mediator release that leads to an urticaria flare.

Neffy was well-tolerated, with adverse events reported in 8 subjects, all mild or moderate in severity. The most common adverse event reported was nasal discomfort in 5 subjects. There were no serious adverse events.

Urticaria is a skin disorder driven by mast cell degranulation and histamine release, which causes itchy wheals (hives), angioedema, or both. In the United States, the annualized incidence is approximately 5 million cases. 50% of chronic urticaria cases are non-responsive to first-line antihistamine therapy.

ARS Pharma plans to initiate a placebo-controlled outpatient urticaria study in patients treated with antihistamines who experience frequent acute flares later in 2024, followed by the potential initiation of a single pivotal efficacy study in 2025. This would follow the anticipated FDA approval of neffy for allergic reactions (Type I), including anaphylaxis, in the second half of 2024.

Price Action: SPRY shares are up 5.15% at $8.78 on the last check Monday.

