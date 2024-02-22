What's Going On With Cancer-Focused Monopar Therapeutics Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

Monopar Therapeutics Inc MNPR shares jumped during the trading session on Thursday on a strong volume session volume of 16.179 million, compared to an average volume of 1.817 million, as per the data from Benzinga Pro.

Thursday, the company announced preclinical imaging and therapeutic efficacy data for its MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program, a radiopharma program that targets cancers expressing the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR), which include a majority of all triple-negative breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers.

Monopar’s in-house radiopharmaceutical development team was able to significantly increase tumor uptake of MNPR-101-Zr while minimizing uptake in healthy tissue, as shown in this preclinical positron emission tomography sequential imaging time series.

Preclinical data demonstrate compelling and durable anti-tumor benefits with MNPR-101 conjugated to therapeutic radioisotopes.

The results show near complete elimination of the tumor after a single injection of the radiopharmaceutical agent.

Earlier this week, Monopar Therapeutics received Human Research Ethics Committee clearance in Australia to commence a Phase 1 dosimetry trial of its radiopharmaceutical MNPR-101-Zr.

The 12-subject trial will enroll patients with advanced cancers and utilize positron emission tomography imaging to assess tumor uptake, normal organ biodistribution, and safety.

Price Action: MNPR shares are up 67.30% at $0.95 on the last check Thursday.