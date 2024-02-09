Good News For Sleep Disorder Patients - Takeda's Therapy Shows Promise In Mid-Stage Study

Loading... Loading...

Thursday after close, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK released topline results from a Phase 2b trial evaluating TAK-861, an oral orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist, in patients with narcolepsy type 1.

Narcolepsy is a chronic, rare neurological disorder of central hypersomnolence (excessive daytime sleepiness) classified into two different types:

Narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) is caused by a significant loss of orexin neurons with a resulting lack of orexin.

Narcolepsy type 2 (NT2), where orexin levels are generally normal.

Two separate Phase 2b studies were conducted in NT1 and NT2.

The NT1 trial TAK-861-2001 evaluating TAK-861 in 112 patients demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in objective and subjective measures of wakefulness compared to placebo at week 8, including on the primary endpoint Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (p < 0.001).

Improvements in key secondary endpoints, including the Epworth Sleepiness Scale and Weekly Cataplexy Rate, were statistically significant and clinically meaningful, consistent with the primary endpoint.

Takeda plans to initiate global Phase 3 trials of TAK-861 in NT1 in the first half of its fiscal year 2024.

At this time, Takeda does not plan to advance TAK-861 in NT2. Data are being further analyzed to determine the next steps in orexin normal populations.

TAK-861 was generally safe and well tolerated in both trials. No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

Last week, Takeda Pharmaceutical reported a third-quarter 2023 core net profit of ¥235.9 billion, down 9.4% and 9.5% on constant currency.

Read Next: Back To Back FDA Approval For Takeda Within Two Days, Secures Green Signal For Rare Blood Disorder Therapy.

Price Action: TAK shares are up 1.29% at $14.18 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons