Supreme Court Set to Decide Future of Mifepristone: Showdown Looms Over FDA's Endorsement

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to deliberate on the future of mifepristone, a crucial drug employed in over half of all abortions within the U.S.

This impending case marks a significant showdown over abortion rights, emerging shortly after the court's conservative majority decided to overturn Roe v. Wade less than two years ago.

The case revolves around the FDA's endorsement of mifepristone. The potential outcome could lead the court, which previously ruled 6-3, to overturn Roe and decide on this matter sometime in the forthcoming year.

Stat News noted that 13 states have banned the procedure, and seven others have enacted severe limits, though several of those restrictions are in court.

The court has agreed to review appeals presented by both the Biden administration and Danco, the pharmaceutical company behind the brand version of the pill, Mifeprex.

These appeals aim to uphold various FDA determinations that facilitated easier access and usage of the mifepristone pill.

Oral arguments are slated for early next year, CNBC noted, and a final ruling is expected by the end of June.

The White House issued a statement backing the current policy. "This administration will continue to stand by FDA's independent approval and regulation of mifepristone as safe and effective," Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said.

She added, "We continue to urge Congress to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade."

In August this year, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday to prohibit access to mifepristone, the drug known as the abortion pill, in a case filed against the FDA.

In April, the high court granted emergency requests by the Justice Department and Danco Laboratories to put an April 7 preliminary injunction on hold that U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk had issued.