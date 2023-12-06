Why Is Blood Cancer Focused Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Soaring Today?

Loading... Loading...

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS released initial data from its ongoing SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 trial of tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed, unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and RARA gene overexpression.

In December 2022, Syros reported data from the safety lead-in portion of SELECT-AML-1, in which five of six response evaluable patients (83%) achieved CR/CRi.

As of November 13, 2023, 23 newly diagnosed unfit AML patients positive for RARA overexpression had enrolled.

The primary endpoint (CR/CRi rate) was 100% among response evaluable patients (nine of nine) treated with tamibarotene, venetoclax, and azacitidine, as compared to 70% of patients (seven of ten) treated with the control (venetoclax and azacitidine alone).

7/9 response evaluable patients (78%) treated with the combination of tamibarotene, venetoclax, and azacitidine achieved a CR, and two patients (22%) achieved a CRi.

3/10 response evaluable patients (30%) treated with the control achieved a CR, and four (40%) achieved a CRi.

Median time to CR/CRi response was 21 days among patients treated with the combination of tamibarotene, venetoclax, and azacitidine, as compared to 25 days among patients treated with the control, with the CR/CRi being reached by 100% of patients in the triplet arm by the end of cycle one, compared with 60% of patients in the doublet control arm.

Syros continues to enroll patients in SELECT-AML-1 and anticipates reporting updated data in 2024.

Syros is also evaluating tamibarotene in combination with azacitidine in the SELECT-MDS-1 Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome patients with RARA gene overexpression.

Syros expects to complete patient enrollment in SELECT-MDS-1 in Q1 of 2024 and to report pivotal CR data by mid-Q4 of 2024.

Price Action: SYRS shares are up 46.50% at $4.13 on the last check Wednesday.