Medtronic Says New Data For MiniMed 780G Supports Use In Children With Diabetes

Medtronic plc MDT presented new clinical and real-world data on the MiniMed 780G system at the 83rd American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions.

In April, the FDA approved Medtronic's MiniMed 780G system with the Guardian 4 sensor requiring no fingersticks while in SmartGuard technology. The system is approved for users seven years old and above with type 1 diabetes.

One analysis presented at the ADA conference looked at the impact of the 780G system on 3,543 children aged 15 and younger. According to the results, using Medtronic's tech helped the kids achieve an average time spent within a healthy glucose range of about 74%.

Those results climbed to 78% when they used the system's recommended settings, aiming to achieve 100 milligrams of glucose per deciliter of blood and two hours of active insulin time.

Another analysis was on 2,516 kids aged 15 and younger in Europe, who were grouped according to their glycemic control before using the MiniMed system.

Using Medtronic's tech—with the aforementioned recommended settings activated—helped them achieve an average time in the range of 64%, up from a baseline of just 41%.

The group with the lowest Time in Range (poorest glycemic control) before SmartGuard technology had the largest increase of 23.3% in Time in Range, while patients with the best metabolic control in SmartGuard technology achieved 80.6% Time in Range.

Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.22% at $87.29 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.