Denali Says Hunter Syndrome Candidate Lowers Disease-Associated Biomarker

Denali Therapeutics Inc DNLI announced new interim results from the ongoing open-label, single-arm Phase 1/2 study of DNL310 IDS in children with MPS II (Hunter syndrome).

Among the 13 participants who reached two years of treatment at the time of the interim analysis, a mean reduction of 64% (p<0.001) from baseline in serum neurofilament light (NfL) was observed.

NfL is a key biomarker of neurodegeneration.

The FDA recently recommended to Denali the assessment of NfL as an exploratory endpoint to assess its potential as a possible biomarker to assess diagnostic, prognostic, or therapeutic response in subjects with aneuronopathic MPS II.

DNL310 is an investigational brain-penetrant enzyme replacement therapy designed to address the behavioral, cognitive, and physical manifestations of MPS II. The global Phase 2/3 COMPASS study is ongoing.

Additional interim data from the Phase 1/2 study of DNL310 will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Annual Symposium 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel, August 29 – September 1, 2023.

