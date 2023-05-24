ñol


FDA Extends Review For Sarepta Therapeutics' Duchenne Gene Therapy By Couple Of Weeks

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2023 10:28 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA informed Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT that it requires modest additional time to complete the review of its SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) for Duchenne muscular, including final label negotiations and postmarketing commitment discussions.
  • Last week, FDA's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) voted 8 to 6 in support of accelerated approval of Sarepta's SRP-9001.
  • The agency has extended the review date from May 29 to June 22.
  • Following discussions with FDA, the agency has indicated that subject to the completion of the BLA review, it is working toward potentially granting an accelerated approval for SRP-9001, initially for use in Duchenne patients ages 4-5 years old.
  • EMBARK Phase 3 trial of SRP-9001 is the proposed confirmatory study. 
  • The agency has informed Sarepta that, in addition to confirming the results of the initial BLA approval, if the trial meets its objectives, the agency intends to entertain a non-age-restricted expansion of the SRP-9001 label based on the review of the EMBARK data. 
  • EMBARK is fully enrolled, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Price Action: SRPT shares are down 9.44% at $133 on the last check Wednesday.

