by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2023 6:20 PM | 2 min read
Merus' Petosemtamab Abstract Hits Upside Scenario For Overall Response Rate, Duration Of Response: Analyst
  • Merus N.V. MRUS announced the publication of an abstract for a poster presentation of early clinical data on the bispecific antibody petosemtamab in advanced gastric/esophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
  • The company has decided to pause further clinical exploration of the GEA cancer cohort. 
  • Petosemtamab has demonstrated promising clinical activity among pretreated gastric/esophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) patients, Merus said.
  • Given the strong clinical activity observed in this cohort, the company plans to prioritize investigating petosemtamab in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
  • As of an October 24, 2022, data cutoff date, 14 previously treated GEA patients were treated with petosemtamab 1500 mg (IV) every two weeks.
  • One patient with tumor epidermal growth factor receptor protein overexpression and gene copy number amplification showed a confirmed sustained partial response (67% tumor reduction; response ongoing after 24 cycles).
  • Three patients had stable disease, with 2%, 17%, and 40% tumor reductions.
  • The company also published the first look at updated data from the dose-expansion portion of Phase 1/2 study of petosemtamab in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). 
  • As of the data cutoff in the abstract of November 28, 2022, 42 patients were evaluable for response, with an ORR of 35.7% reported (15/42), including one complete response (CR) and two unconfirmed partial responses (uPRs, treatment ongoing).
  • 15 patients had stable disease and a disease control rate of 71.4%
  • The median duration of response at the cutoff was six months, and the median progression-free survival was 5.0 months. 
  • William Blair writes that the response rate comes in well above double the rate of monotherapy response rate (13%) observed with Eli Lilly And Co's LLY Erbitux (cetuximab).
  • The analyst writes that the results will increase confidence in the clinical profile of petosemtamab.
  • Price Action: MRUS shares closed higher by 11.40% at $20.75 on Friday.

