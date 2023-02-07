ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

LIXTE Biotechnology Stock Jumps As Lead Program Shows Cancer Killing Activity In Animal Models

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 7, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
LIXTE Biotechnology Stock Jumps As Lead Program Shows Cancer Killing Activity In Animal Models
  • LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc LIXT noted that a team of scientists reported that in three difficult-to-treat cancer types, LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, causes unexpectedly effective cancer cell killing
  • Most surprisingly, when cancer cells acquire resistance to this combination therapy, they have highly reduced cancer-causing capacity in animal models. 
  • This observation indicates that LB-100 combination therapy can force cells to give up their cancer-causing properties to acquire drug resistance.
  • Related: Lixte Biotech Shares Jump Over 100% On Promising Preclinical Data From Lead Program In KRAS-Mutant Cancers.
  • John Kovach, CEO and Founder of LIXTE and a co-author of the report, said the treatment of cancer cells with Lixte's lead clinical compound, LB-100, rather than inhibiting, further stimulates the signals that drive cancer cell proliferation, but paradoxically, impeding cell proliferation.
  • Dr. Kovach continued, "The authors also show that combination of LB-100 with an inhibitor of WEE1, a regulator of stress responses in the cell, leads to highly efficient cancer cell death in three hard-to-treat cancer models: colorectal, pancreatic, and bile duct carcinomas."
  • The combination of LB-100 and WEE1 inhibition suppressed the growth of patient-derived tumors refractory to conventional therapies and was associated with only modest toxicity in animal models.
  • Price Action: LIXT shares are up 146% at $2.00 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved