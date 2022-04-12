QQQ
Lixte Biotech Shares Jumps Over 100% On Promising Preclinical Data From Lead Program In KRAS-Mutant Cancers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 12, 2022 9:27 AM | 1 min read

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc LIXT shares are trading higher after the presentation of new data from drug combinations of LIXTE's lead clinical cancer compound, LB-100.

  • Data were shared at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).
  • LIXTE's lead clinical compound and protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) inhibitor, LB-100, further activates oncogenic signaling in many KRAS-mutant cancers. 
  • Professor Bernards discussed his paradoxical approach to developing more effective cancer therapies. 
  • The initial studies, done in collaboration with LIXTE, reveal that the vigorous activation of several oncogenic signaling pathways by LB-100 is associated with marked increases in DNA damage and mitotic stress. 
  • CRISPR-based genetic screening and screening of selected investigational compounds showed that LB-100 is synthetically lethal in combination with inhibitors of the mitotic entry kinase WEE1. 
  • Results were confirmed in a group of colorectal cancer cell lines bearing diverse mutations.
  • Price Action: LIXT shares are up 142.7% at $2.67 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

