Lixte Biotech Shares Jumps Over 100% On Promising Preclinical Data From Lead Program In KRAS-Mutant Cancers

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc LIXT shares are trading higher after the presentation of new data from drug combinations of LIXTE's lead clinical cancer compound, LB-100.

Data were shared at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

LIXTE's lead clinical compound and protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) inhibitor, LB-100, further activates oncogenic signaling in many KRAS-mutant cancers.

Professor Bernards discussed his paradoxical approach to developing more effective cancer therapies.

The initial studies, done in collaboration with LIXTE, reveal that the vigorous activation of several oncogenic signaling pathways by LB-100 is associated with marked increases in DNA damage and mitotic stress.

CRISPR-based genetic screening and screening of selected investigational compounds showed that LB-100 is synthetically lethal in combination with inhibitors of the mitotic entry kinase WEE1.

Results were confirmed in a group of colorectal cancer cell lines bearing diverse mutations.

Price Action: LIXT shares are up 142.7% at $2.67 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.