Lixte Biotech Shares Jumps Over 100% On Promising Preclinical Data From Lead Program In KRAS-Mutant Cancers

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc LIXT shares are trading higher after the presentation of new data from drug combinations of LIXTE's lead clinical cancer compound, LB-100.
- Data were shared at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).
- LIXTE's lead clinical compound and protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) inhibitor, LB-100, further activates oncogenic signaling in many KRAS-mutant cancers.
- Professor Bernards discussed his paradoxical approach to developing more effective cancer therapies.
- The initial studies, done in collaboration with LIXTE, reveal that the vigorous activation of several oncogenic signaling pathways by LB-100 is associated with marked increases in DNA damage and mitotic stress.
- CRISPR-based genetic screening and screening of selected investigational compounds showed that LB-100 is synthetically lethal in combination with inhibitors of the mitotic entry kinase WEE1.
- Results were confirmed in a group of colorectal cancer cell lines bearing diverse mutations.
- Price Action: LIXT shares are up 142.7% at $2.67 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
