- The FDA has approved Biogen Inc's BIIB second Alzheimer's disease treatment, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb) via the Accelerated Approval pathway.
- Leqembi is the second of a new category of medications approved for Alzheimer's disease that target the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease.
- Eisai Co Limited ESALY-partnered lecanemab reduced clinical decline on the global cognitive and functional scale by 27% at 18 months, relative to the placebo, the trial's primary endpoint.
- In June 2021, Biogen's Aduhelm (aducanumab) became the first Alzheimer's treatment approved since 2003.
- Though the treatment remained in the controversial zone as it received FDA approval despite the adcomm giving a thumbs down. The company also slashed the price by half a year ago.
- Lecanemab has, too, witnessed safety concerns. Three deaths have been associated with the treatment.
- The labeling states that Leqembi should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was studied in clinical trials.
- The labeling also states that there are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied.
- Investors also are waiting to see how the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services handles Lecanemab, as medicare declined to broadly cover aducanumab, saying the cognitive benefits were unclear.
- Price Action: BIIB shares were up 3.57% at $281.28 on the last check Friday before trading halted.
