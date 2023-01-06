- Moderna Inc MRNA and CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to create mRNA-based conditionally activated therapies utilizing Moderna's mRNA technologies and CytomX's Probody therapeutic platform.
- Under the terms of the agreement, CytomX will receive an upfront payment of $35 million, including $5 million of pre-paid research funding.
- CytomX will continue to receive research funding and is eligible to receive up to approximately $1.2 billion in future development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments.
- CytomX is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on global net sales of any products that are commercialized under the agreement.
- Moderna and CytomX will collaborate on the discovery and pre-clinical development, and Moderna will lead the clinical development and commercialization of therapeutics resulting from the agreement.
- The agreement additionally provides Moderna with an option to participate in future equity financing by CytomX.
- In November, CytomX announced an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN for conditionally-activated bispecific cancer therapies.
- Price Action: CTMX shares are up 45.30% at $2.60 on the last check Friday.
