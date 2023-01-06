ñol

CytomX Shares Move Higher On Collaborating Pact With This Famed COVID-19 Vaccine Maker

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 6, 2023 10:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Moderna Inc MRNA and CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to create mRNA-based conditionally activated therapies utilizing Moderna's mRNA technologies and CytomX's Probody therapeutic platform.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, CytomX will receive an upfront payment of $35 million, including $5 million of pre-paid research funding. 
  • CytomX will continue to receive research funding and is eligible to receive up to approximately $1.2 billion in future development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments. 
  • CytomX is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on global net sales of any products that are commercialized under the agreement. 
  • Moderna and CytomX will collaborate on the discovery and pre-clinical development, and Moderna will lead the clinical development and commercialization of therapeutics resulting from the agreement. 
  • The agreement additionally provides Moderna with an option to participate in future equity financing by CytomX.
  • In November, CytomX announced an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN for conditionally-activated bispecific cancer therapies.
  • Price Action: CTMX shares are up 45.30% at $2.60 on the last check Friday.

