AstraZeneca - Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu Wins European Approval For Gastric Cancer, CHMP Backs Other Cancer Drugs

- The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca Plc AZN - Daiichi Sankyo’s DSKYF DSNKY Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for advanced HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
- The approval covers patients who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen.
- Concurrently, the Committee for Medicinal Products (CHMP) for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has backed the approval for Enhertu for unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer patients who have received prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy.
- The CHMP also backed approving AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Imjudo (tremelimumab) combinations for advanced liver and lung cancers.
- The concurrent positive opinions recommend Imfinzi plus Imjudo for 1st-line treatment of advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); and Imfinzi plus Imjudo plus platinum-based chemotherapy for Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The CHMP also backed extending Forxiga (dapagliflozin) indication for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) for patients across the full spectrum of left ventricular ejection fraction.
- Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.56% at $67.68 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.