Palisade Bio Voluntarily Ceases Enrollment In Its Lead Program Study

- Palisade Bio Inc PALI has provided an update on its U.S. Phase 2 study evaluating LB1148 for the reduction in intra-abdominal adhesions in subjects following elective bowel resection.
- The company enrolled 35 of the planned 70 patients in its Phase 2 study.
- Of the patients enrolled, 31 have completed their first surgery, and nine have completed a second surgery, which is an inflection point for data under the current study protocol.
- Palisade believes that the data collected to date is sufficient for its evaluation purposes, including its risk profile. For such reason, the company is voluntarily ceasing enrollment in the trial.
- Palisade expects to report topline data from the 35 patients in the first half of 2023.
- The company is currently designing a dose optimization study for all indications to determine if a different dosing protocol would enhance the risk profile while simultaneously providing efficacy.
- This study will be anticipated to generate pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data across multiple doses in patients, with enrollment expected to start in 1H of 2023.
- Price Action: PALI shares are up 0.44% at $2.30 on the last check Friday.
