Palisade Bio Voluntarily Ceases Enrollment In Its Lead Program Study

Palisade Bio Inc PALI has provided an update on its U.S. Phase 2 study evaluating LB1148 for the reduction in intra-abdominal adhesions in subjects following elective bowel resection.

Of the patients enrolled, 31 have completed their first surgery, and nine have completed a second surgery, which is an inflection point for data under the current study protocol.

Palisade believes that the data collected to date is sufficient for its evaluation purposes, including its risk profile. For such reason, the company is voluntarily ceasing enrollment in the trial.

Palisade expects to report topline data from the 35 patients in the first half of 2023.

The company is currently designing a dose optimization study for all indications to determine if a different dosing protocol would enhance the risk profile while simultaneously providing efficacy.

This study will be anticipated to generate pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data across multiple doses in patients, with enrollment expected to start in 1H of 2023.

Price Action: PALI shares are up 0.44% at $2.30 on the last check Friday.

