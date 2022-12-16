ñol

Palisade Bio Voluntarily Ceases Enrollment In Its Lead Program Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 16, 2022 11:12 AM | 1 min read
  • Palisade Bio Inc PALI has provided an update on its U.S. Phase 2 study evaluating LB1148 for the reduction in intra-abdominal adhesions in subjects following elective bowel resection.
  • The company enrolled 35 of the planned 70 patients in its Phase 2 study. 
  • Of the patients enrolled, 31 have completed their first surgery, and nine have completed a second surgery, which is an inflection point for data under the current study protocol. 
  • Palisade believes that the data collected to date is sufficient for its evaluation purposes, including its risk profile. For such reason, the company is voluntarily ceasing enrollment in the trial. 
  • Related: Palisade Bio Streamlines Operations To Focus Lead Clinical Program.
  • Palisade expects to report topline data from the 35 patients in the first half of 2023.
  • The company is currently designing a dose optimization study for all indications to determine if a different dosing protocol would enhance the risk profile while simultaneously providing efficacy. 
  • This study will be anticipated to generate pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data across multiple doses in patients, with enrollment expected to start in 1H of 2023.
  • Price Action: PALI shares are up 0.44% at $2.30 on the last check Friday.

