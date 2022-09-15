ñol

Palisade Bio Streamlines Operations To Focus Lead Clinical Program

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 11:57 AM | 1 min read
Palisade Bio Streamlines Operations To Focus Lead Clinical Program
  • Palisade Bio Inc PALI has implemented initiatives to streamline the organization, reduce operating expenses and preserve capital to maximize the advancement of its lead clinical program, LB1148.
  • "In light of current financial market conditions and our need to advance our lead clinical program, LB1148, it was imperative that we conduct a strategic review to ensure we have sufficient capital to extend our runway as long as possible," commented Tom Hallam, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.
  • Also Read: Palisade Bio's LB1148 Cuts The Risk of Adhesion Formation By 72% After Bowel Resection Surgery.
  • "As a result of this process, we identified efficiencies and took cost-saving measures of over $1.5 million per annum to streamline our business, including a 20% reduction in our workforce," CEO added. 
  • The company recently announced the commencement of patient enrollment and dosing in its pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating LB1148 for postoperative return of bowel function. 
  • Completing patient enrollment in Phase 3 clinical trial is targeted to occur within 18-24 months. Additionally, the company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial of LB1148 in up to 200 patients undergoing elective bowel resection surgery in the U.S.
  • Price Action: PALI shares are down 3.63% at $0.16 on the last check Thursday.

