Innate Pharma Highlights Early Lacutamab Data In Aggressive Form Of Blood Cancer

presented data from a preliminary analysis of the TELLOMAK Phase 2 trial demonstrating clinical activity and a favorable safety profile for lacutamab in patients with advanced Sézary syndrome, a form of T cell lymphoma. At the time of data cut-off (April 29, 2022), the Intention To Treat (ITT1) population included 37 post-mogamulizumab patients, and 35 patients were Evaluable for Efficacy (EES2).

The global objective response rate (ORR) in the ITT population was 21.6% (8/37). ORR in the blood was 37.8%, with 21.6% (8/37) achieving complete response (CR). ORR in the skin was 35.1%.

In the EES population, global ORR was 22.9% (8/35). ORR in the blood was 40.0%, and ORR in the skin was 37.1%.

In line with previous observations, lacutamab demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

Grade ≥ 3 Treatment-related (TR) Treatment-Emergent Adverse events (TEAEs) were observed in 6/37 (16.2%) patients.

Price Action: IPHA shares are up 4.72% at $2.22 on the last check Monday.

