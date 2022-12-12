ñol

Innate Pharma Highlights Early Lacutamab Data In Aggressive Form Of Blood Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 12, 2022 11:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Innate Pharma SA IPHA presented data from a preliminary analysis of the TELLOMAK Phase 2 trial demonstrating clinical activity and a favorable safety profile for lacutamab in patients with advanced Sézary syndrome, a form of T cell lymphoma. 
  • At the time of data cut-off (April 29, 2022), the Intention To Treat (ITT1) population included 37 post-mogamulizumab patients, and 35 patients were Evaluable for Efficacy (EES2). 
  • The global objective response rate (ORR) in the ITT population was 21.6% (8/37). ORR in the blood was 37.8%, with 21.6% (8/37) achieving complete response (CR). ORR in the skin was 35.1%. 
  • In the EES population, global ORR was 22.9% (8/35). ORR in the blood was 40.0%, and ORR in the skin was 37.1%.
  • In line with previous observations, lacutamab demonstrated a favorable safety profile. 
  • Grade ≥ 3 Treatment-related (TR) Treatment-Emergent Adverse events (TEAEs) were observed in 6/37 (16.2%) patients. 
  • Price Action: IPHA shares are up 4.72% at $2.22 on the last check Monday.

