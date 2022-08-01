AstraZeneca Cuts Innate-Partnered Phase 3 Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

by

Innate Pharma SA's IPHA futility interim analysis of the INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca Plc AZN did not meet a pre-defined threshold for efficacy.

There were no new safety findings. AstraZeneca plans to share the data in due course.

Innate Pharma Says Chemo-Free Monalizumab Triplet Therapy Shows Preliminary Anti-Cancer Activity. The INTERLINK-1 study evaluated monalizumab in combination with cetuximab vs. cetuximab in patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Monalizumab is being studied in a Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca, evaluating durvalumab in combination with monalizumab or AstraZeneca's oleclumab (anti-CD73) in patients with unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer.

Price Action: IPHA shares are down 16.3% at $2.68 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

