ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

AstraZeneca Cuts Innate-Partnered Phase 3 Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 8:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Innate Pharma SA's IPHA futility interim analysis of the INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca Plc AZN did not meet a pre-defined threshold for efficacy
  • Based on this result and the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, AstraZeneca has informed Innate that the study will be discontinued. 
  • There were no new safety findings. AstraZeneca plans to share the data in due course.
  • Related: Innate Pharma Says Chemo-Free Monalizumab Triplet Therapy Shows Preliminary Anti-Cancer Activity.
  • The INTERLINK-1 study evaluated monalizumab in combination with cetuximab vs. cetuximab in patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
  • Monalizumab is being studied in a Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca, evaluating durvalumab in combination with monalizumab or AstraZeneca's oleclumab (anti-CD73) in patients with unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Price Action: IPHA shares are down 16.3% at $2.68 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechLarge CapNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral