AstraZeneca Cuts Innate-Partnered Phase 3 Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

- Innate Pharma SA's IPHA futility interim analysis of the INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca Plc AZN did not meet a pre-defined threshold for efficacy.
- Based on this result and the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, AstraZeneca has informed Innate that the study will be discontinued.
- There were no new safety findings. AstraZeneca plans to share the data in due course.
- The INTERLINK-1 study evaluated monalizumab in combination with cetuximab vs. cetuximab in patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
- Monalizumab is being studied in a Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca, evaluating durvalumab in combination with monalizumab or AstraZeneca's oleclumab (anti-CD73) in patients with unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer.
- Price Action: IPHA shares are down 16.3% at $2.68 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
