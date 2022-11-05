ñol

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes For Layoffs: 'I Grew The Company Size Too Quickly'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 5, 2022 3:24 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • On Friday, Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company.
  • Earlier this year, Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board ending his formal relationship with the company.

With the ongoing layoff fiasco happening at Twitter, its co-founder Jack Dorsey has come forward to take responsibility, saying he is the one to blame for it. 

In a recent Twitter post, Dorsey apologized to the company employees a day after the company laid off nearly 50 percent of its workforce.

On Friday, Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company. The layoffs would affect about 3,700 people. Twitter employees from departments including marketing and communication, AI, search, public policy, wellness, and other teams tweeted about having been let go. 

Also Read: Elon Musk's First Tweet After Twitter Layoffs: 'No Choice When Company Is Losing'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk went on the microblogging platform on Saturday to justify his move and said there was no choice because the company losing millions of dollars daily. He also said that everyone who exited was offered enough severance.

Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion and is under pressure to cut costs. 

Dozens of Twitter staffers tweeted about how they have faced the layoff wrath.  

A former senior community manager at Twitter tweeted about how he was remotely logged out from the official system and slack. 

Another former Twitter staff member said she had lost laptop access despite being eight months pregnant.

A tweet from a former senior manager at Twitter said this: 

Earlier this year, Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board, ending his formal relationship with the company. He had been a director since 2007 and was most recently Twitter CEO from mid-2015.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

