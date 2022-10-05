AnaptysBio / GSK-Partnered Immuno-Oncology Agent Meets Primary Goal In Lung Cancer Trial

- AnaptysBio Inc ANAB - GSK plc GSK partnered PERLA head-to-head trial of Jemperli vs. Keytruda for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, met its primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR).
- GSK expects to present full results from the PERLA trial, including the primary endpoint of ORR and the key secondary endpoint of progression-free survival, with results by programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) expression subgroups, at an upcoming scientific meeting.
- The trial evaluated dostarlimab plus chemo versus Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) + chemo.
- The trial was not designed to demonstrate superiority.
- Related: HC Wainwright Sees 40% Upside For This Once Battered Stock With Pipeline Turnaround.
- AnaptysBio also announced that GSK is advancing both arms of the COSTAR Lung Phase 3 trial from Phase 2 to Phase 3, testing doublet and triplet combinations of dostarlimab plus chemo and cobolimab plus dostarlimab plus chemotherapy in advanced NSCLC.
- This decision follows the recommendation of the trial's Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
- AnaptysBio expects to receive a $5 million milestone payment from GSK upon dosing the first patient with cobolimab in the Phase 3 portion of COSTAR.
- Price Action: ANAB shares are down 1.11% at $26.67 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.