AnaptysBio / GSK-Partnered Immuno-Oncology Agent Meets Primary Goal In Lung Cancer Trial

AnaptysBio Inc ANAB - GSK plc GSK partnered PERLA head-to-head trial of Jemperli vs. Keytruda for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, met its primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR).

- partnered PERLA head-to-head trial of Jemperli vs. Keytruda for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, met its primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR). GSK expects to present full results from the PERLA trial, including the primary endpoint of ORR and the key secondary endpoint of progression-free survival, with results by programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) expression subgroups, at an upcoming scientific meeting.

The trial evaluated dostarlimab plus chemo versus Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) + chemo.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) + chemo. The trial was not designed to demonstrate superiority.

HC Wainwright Sees 40% Upside For This Once Battered Stock With Pipeline Turnaround. AnaptysBio also announced that GSK is advancing both arms of the COSTAR Lung Phase 3 trial from Phase 2 to Phase 3, testing doublet and triplet combinations of dostarlimab plus chemo and cobolimab plus dostarlimab plus chemotherapy in advanced NSCLC.

This decision follows the recommendation of the trial's Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

AnaptysBio expects to receive a $5 million milestone payment from GSK upon dosing the first patient with cobolimab in the Phase 3 portion of COSTAR.

Price Action: ANAB shares are down 1.11% at $26.67 on the last check Wednesday.

