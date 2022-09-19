ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

HC Wainwright Sees 40% Upside For This Once Battered Stock With Pipeline Turnaround

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 2:02 PM | 1 min read
HC Wainwright Sees 40% Upside For This Once Battered Stock With Pipeline Turnaround
  • HC Wainwright is assuming coverage on AnaptysBio Inc ANAB with a Buy Rating and a price target of $35 at a unique inflection point since it was founded in 2005. 
  • The company's lead asset, Imsidolimab (anti-IL36R), failed in a Phase 2 trial for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and it intends to partner the remaining opportunity in generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), where top-line results from an ongoing Phase 3 trial are anticipated in 4Q/23. 
  • Also read: AnaptysBio Sells Royalty Interest In Cancer Drug For $45M.
  • HC Wainwright sees the above as "clearing events" that enable the company to fully commit its discovery engine and strong cash position (>$500M) toward developing checkpoint receptor antibodies as treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
  • The analyst writes that a strong cash position plus a steady source of passive income set AnaptysBio apart from other biotech companies and supports the thesis as the company pivots its R&D pipeline.
  • Price Action: ANAB shares are down 1.46% at $24.90 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral