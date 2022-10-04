Adamis Pharmaceuticals Seeks Strategic Options, Including Sale

by

has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives. The move follows the recently announced halting of the company's Phase 2/3 trial examining the effects of Tempol in high-risk subjects with early COVID-19 infection.

In March this year, Adamis voluntarily recalled certain lots of Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg pre-filled single-dose syringes to the consumer level due to the potential clogging of the needle preventing the dispensing of epinephrine.

Potential alternatives that may be explored or evaluated include a partnership or sale of one or both of the company's commercial products, Symjepi and Zimhi, a merger, sale, or reverse merger of the company, and/or seeking additional financing.

The company has engaged the investment bank Raymond James & Associates, Inc. as a strategic advisor to assist the company in evaluating options.

If the company cannot complete a transaction, it may be required to seek bankruptcy protection or other alternatives for restructuring and resolving its liabilities.

ADMP also intends to pursue expense reduction alternatives, including job cuts.

Price Action: ADMP shares closed 5.75% higher at $0.17 during after-hours trading on Monday.

