Adamis Pharma Recalls Allergy Treatment Symjepi For Potential Manufacturing Defect

- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP voluntarily recalls certain lots of Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg pre-filled single-dose syringes to the consumer level.
- The batches are being recalled due to the potential clogging of the needle preventing the dispensing of epinephrine.
- US WorldMeds (USWM) exclusively markets and distributes Symjepi in the U.S., under license from Adamis.
- USWM will handle the entire recall process with Adamis' oversight.
- Although not confirmed to be related to the recall, there have been two different customer complaints on three syringes regarding the difficulty of dispensing the product to date.
- However, neither US WorldMeds nor Adamis Pharmaceuticals has received or is aware of any adverse events related to this recall.
- Symjepi is indicated in allergic reactions (Type I) emergency treatment, including anaphylaxis.
- The products are packaged in 2-count Pre-Filled Single-Dose Syringes per carton.
- Price Action: ADMP shares are up 0.03% at $0.64 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
