ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

BioCardia's Heart Failure Cell Therapy Shows 100% Survival At Two Years

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 1:33 PM | 1 min read
BioCardia's Heart Failure Cell Therapy Shows 100% Survival At Two Years
  • BioCardia Inc BCDA announced data from its CardiAMP Cell Therapy for Heart Failure pivotal trial.  
  • "The two-year outcomes for patients with heart failure receiving the investigational CardiAMP Cell Therapy in the roll-in cohort showed clinical improvement with 100% survival over two years. These outcomes surpassed our expectations in terms of patient benefit across prespecified primary and secondary endpoints," said Peter Altman, BioCardia's President & CEO.
  • "While this smaller cohort is not a head-to-head comparison, the current state of the art therapies for these patients which have been successful in slowing disease, are assessed by us to have 79.9% survival after two years."
  • Related: FDA Approves BioCardia's Phase 1 Trial With Cell Therapy In COVID-19, Shares Jump.
  • Improvement in median functional capacity as measured by a six-minute walk distance was observed by six months (28.5 m), with a six-minute walk distance maintained through 24 months (31.0 m).
  • In the study, 70% of patients reported improved or stable quality of life over 24 months.
  • At 24 months, 50% of patients were improved by at least one NYHA class (n=4 at class I), 20% had unchanged NYHA class, and 30% deteriorated by one class, from class II to III.
  • Price Action: BCDA shares are up 5.67% at $2.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral