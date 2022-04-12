FDA Approves BioCardia's Phase 1 Trial With Cell Therapy In COVID-19, Shares Jump

- The FDA has signed off BioCardia Inc's BCDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BCDA-04 to initiate Phase 1/2 trial in adult patients recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19.
- BCDA-04 is a proprietary allogeneic mesenchymal cell (MSC) that is Neurokinin-1 receptor-positive (NK1R+).
- The trial is expected to start in Q3 of 2022.
- The first part of the clinical trial will evaluate increasing doses of the NK1R+ MSCs. The optimal dose will be taken to Phase II in a randomized study in adult patients recovering from ARDS due to COVID-19.
- "After intravenous (IV) delivery, the cells migrate to the lungs for local therapeutic benefit. We expect the anti-inflammatory nature of these mesenchymal stem cells to positively impact ARDS because of the interaction of the Neurokinin-1 receptors with Substance P. This neuropeptide has long been known to be a primary mediator of inflammation in the lungs," said Ian McNiece, Ph.D., BioCardia's Chief Scientific Officer.
- Price Action: BCDA shares are up 22.3% at $2.63 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
