QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

FDA Approves BioCardia's Phase 1 Trial With Cell Therapy In COVID-19, Shares Jump

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 12, 2022 9:27 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has signed off BioCardia Inc's BCDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BCDA-04 to initiate Phase 1/2 trial in adult patients recovering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19.
  • BCDA-04 is a proprietary allogeneic mesenchymal cell (MSC) that is Neurokinin-1 receptor-positive (NK1R+). 
  • The trial is expected to start in Q3 of 2022.
  • Also See: Safety Board Recommends BioCardia's Heart Failure Cell Therapy To Continue Unchanged.
  • The first part of the clinical trial will evaluate increasing doses of the NK1R+ MSCs. The optimal dose will be taken to Phase II in a randomized study in adult patients recovering from ARDS due to COVID-19.
  • "After intravenous (IV) delivery, the cells migrate to the lungs for local therapeutic benefit. We expect the anti-inflammatory nature of these mesenchymal stem cells to positively impact ARDS because of the interaction of the Neurokinin-1 receptors with Substance P. This neuropeptide has long been known to be a primary mediator of inflammation in the lungs," said Ian McNiece, Ph.D., BioCardia's Chief Scientific Officer. 
  • Price Action: BCDA shares are up 22.3% at $2.63 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusPhase 1 Trialwhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral