ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

MorphoSys' Monjuvi Shows Long-Term Durable Response In Blood Cancer Settings

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 9:21 AM | 1 min read
MorphoSys' Monjuvi Shows Long-Term Durable Response In Blood Cancer Settings
  • MorphoSys AG MOR announced data from the ongoing L-MIND study showing that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) regime provided long-term efficacy in relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated for at least two years, including six patients on treatment for five years or more.
  • The regime includes Monjuvi plus lenalidomide followed by Monjuvi monotherapy.
  • Additionally, the frequency of adverse events declined after patients transitioned from combination therapy to monotherapy. 
  • A complete response was observed in 23 of the 27 patients who had undergone treatment, including four who were refractory to their primary therapy. A partial response was seen in four patients, two of whom were still on treatment at the data cutoff.
  • Most adverse events were mild or moderate during combination and monotherapy treatment. During monotherapy, patients experienced a lower frequency of all-grade and grade 3 or higher adverse events. 
  • The most common adverse events with combination therapy were neutropenia and diarrhea, which declined after patients switched to monotherapy. They remained the most common adverse events in the first two years of monotherapy.
  • Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte Corporation INCY.
  • Price Action: MOR shares are up 2.19% at $5.61 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral